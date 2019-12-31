BitBar (BTB) 1-Day Volume Tops $172.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. BitBar has a market cap of $67,741.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00021350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,772.30 or 2.59825869 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 167.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,262 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

