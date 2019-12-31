Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,028.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $40,028.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.13 or 1.00210200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,591,251 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

