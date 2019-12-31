BitCoen Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,638.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $41,638.00 and approximately $635.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.02446988 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

