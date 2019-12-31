Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $209.58 or 0.02877212 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OTCBTC, BTCC and Zaif. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00558784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000516 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,196,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

