Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004478 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im and Gate.io. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $60.83 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004523 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008994 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053483 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE, Gate.io, Indodax, CoinBene, Binance, YoBit, Crex24, Huobi, Kucoin, Exrates, HitBTC and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

