Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $271,848.00 and approximately $17,091.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002982 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,513,473 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

