Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059604 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00576269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00232861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

