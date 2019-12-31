Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $521,496.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $521,496.00 and approximately $2,611.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00389104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00105400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000936 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,807,302 coins and its circulating supply is 4,777,756 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

