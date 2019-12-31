Bitcoin Red Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $17,420.00 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

