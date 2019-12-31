BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.13 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00047415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $3.72 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,840,910 coins and its circulating supply is 5,584,461 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

