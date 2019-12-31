BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $556,040.00 and $2,426.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00380938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00128401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,010,435,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

