Bitether Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BTR)

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitether token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Bitether has a total market capitalization of $89,470.00 and $7,940.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitether has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitether alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00335240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013900 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitether Profile

Bitether (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitether is bitether.org.

Buying and Selling Bitether

Bitether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.