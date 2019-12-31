BitMax Token (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.77 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitMax Token has a market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

