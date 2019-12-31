BitNewChain Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,040.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00625475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

