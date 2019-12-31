Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $98,310.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001095 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,261,708 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,703 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

