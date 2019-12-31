Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $410,348.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.06030553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

