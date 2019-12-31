BitSend (BSD) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. BitSend has a total market cap of $109,222.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00577503 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001136 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,705,075 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

