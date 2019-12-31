BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and approximately $74.74 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

