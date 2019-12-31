bitUSD Price Reaches $0.54 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $6.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007518 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00191171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01352255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,624,980 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

