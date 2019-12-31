BitWhite Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $23,877.00 and $15,016.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

