BLAST Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $32,116.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036215 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003889 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.