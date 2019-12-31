Blocklancer (LNC) Hits Market Cap of $20,337.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Blocklancer has a market cap of $20,337.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

