Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $233,090.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $233,090.00 and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

