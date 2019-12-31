BOLT Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.