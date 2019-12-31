BOMB Market Cap Tops $576,041.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $576,041.00 and approximately $32,610.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.13 or 1.00210200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,488 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

