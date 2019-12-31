Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $73,044.00 and approximately $1,917.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

