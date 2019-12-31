BOX Token (BOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,975.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $25,975.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

