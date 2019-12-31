Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Market Cap Hits $83,771.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $83,771.00 and $77.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

