Brokerages Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE PG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.37. 166,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $12,562,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 381,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,467,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,125,000 after buying an additional 974,555 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

