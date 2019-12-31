Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,024 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 489.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,152 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,297. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

