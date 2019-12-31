Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of INF opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

