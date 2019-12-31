Buckle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,399 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,937% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE BKE opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.