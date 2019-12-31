Bytom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $66.21 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia, OKEx and EXX. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00579965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, Huobi, CoinTiger, Neraex, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinEx, BigONE, ZB.COM, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Bibox, FCoin, EXX, HitBTC and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

