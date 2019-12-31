CannabisCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $612,040.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

