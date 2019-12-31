CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Cap Hits $612,092.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $612,092.00 and $10.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.