Cardano Price Down 1.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Bithumb and Coinbe. Cardano has a market cap of $870.96 million and $27.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003841 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.02435233 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Huobi, CoinFalcon, ABCC, Upbit, Indodax, Coinnest, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbe, Bitbns and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

