Carebit (CARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market cap of $20,678.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010212 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005989 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,729,837 coins and its circulating supply is 143,336,757 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

