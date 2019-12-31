Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 20,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.