Carry Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $506,758.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,283,850,650 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

