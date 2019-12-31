Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

