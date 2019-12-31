Catex Token (CATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,394.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $399,523.00 and approximately $29,394.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.06024785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

