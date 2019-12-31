Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) vs. Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF) Financial Contrast

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Changyou.Com and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 1 1 0 0 1.50 Temenos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Changyou.Com currently has a consensus target price of $8.45, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than Temenos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Changyou.Com and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $485.76 million 1.07 $84.33 million $1.57 6.24 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 20.16% 15.83% 5.16% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Changyou.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Changyou.Com beats Temenos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers. It also offers funds and securities solutions; financial crime solutions, which combat financial crime for banks, and large and small businesses; payment solutions; and risk and compliance solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, the company provides CorporateSuite products for corporate banking needs; FundSuite, a fund administration software for fund accounting, portfolio accounting, and investor servicing and transfer agency activities; IslamicSuite services for Islamic banking; InclusiveBankingSuite, an integrated banking software solution for microfinance institutions and community banks; RetailSuite, an integrated banking software solution for retail banks; and WealthSuite, an integrated software solution for wealth managers. Further, it offers technology products, such as data, design, integration, interaction, and platform. Additionally, the company provides customer support, cloud banking, expert, and training services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

