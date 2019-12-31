ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM and LBank. ChatCoin has a market cap of $977,010.00 and $32,648.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000906 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00069260 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,279.74 or 0.99899469 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM, Huobi, LBank, Binance, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

