CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CIM Commercial Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 70.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million $1.12 million -14.65 CIM Commercial Trust Competitors $846.84 million $193.58 million 15.80

CIM Commercial Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 211.84% 2.86% 1.14% CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 14.40% -1.91% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 3245 11774 11175 351 2.33

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.46%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust competitors beat CIM Commercial Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

