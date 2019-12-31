Clipper Coin Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.