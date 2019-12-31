CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $233,825.00 and $398.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.