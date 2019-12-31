Coinlancer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $86,088.00 and $39.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.