Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 62.5% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $22,916.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02854903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00569012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.