Comparing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & K12 (OTCMKTS:LRN)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Creative Learning alerts:

88.0% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and K12’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.42 million 0.39 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A K12 $1.02 billion 0.81 $37.21 million $0.91 22.21

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 29.94% -68.37% 61.95% K12 3.50% 5.75% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Learning and K12, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 4 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.23%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

K12 beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.