Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Conceal has a total market cap of $553,999.00 and $94,207.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058833 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00579015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00236262 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,112,787 coins and its circulating supply is 5,735,196 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

